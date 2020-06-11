Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI seeks Karna government's sanction to prosecute 3 officials

The CBI has sought sanction from the Karnataka government to prosecute an IAS officer and two others in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme, in which lakhs of people were duped after promising high returns using Islamic way of investment, the agency sources said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:48 IST
CBI seeks Karna government's sanction to prosecute 3 officials

The CBI has sought sanction from the Karnataka government to prosecute an IAS officer and two others in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme, in which lakhs of people were duped after promising high returns using Islamic way of investment, the agency sources said. The officials are then Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District B M Vijay Shankar, the then assistant commissioner of Bengaluru North Taluk L C Nagaraj and village accountant Manjunath N, the sources told PTI on Thursday.

When the state government received complaints about the shady activities of the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) jewels, it directed the district authorities to probe it. L C Nagaraj prepared a report stating that there was nothing wrong with the IMA investment firm and gave a clean chit to Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who operated the ponzi scheme, the sources said.

He added Shankar too accepted the report and without verifying forwarded it to the state government. Manjunath, the village accountant, allegedly acted as a middleman in this deal and accepted around Rs 1.5 crore as bribe from a builder, CBI sources added.

The case surfaced in mid 2019 when Mansoor Khan suddenly fled to Dubai, from where he was later deported. Along with him the directors and others who benefited from the scheme were arrested. In all, around 25 people were arrested in connection with the scam.

The CBI, which had filed its first charge sheet in the case in September last year, has also sought permission to prosecute two IPS officials in connection with the case. The agency has charged Khan, the then managing director of I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) jewels, and 19 other accused -- seven company directors, five members, an auditor, a private person and five private group companies -- for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating among other charges under the Indian Penal Code.

The CBI had taken over investigation into the case on August 30 last year on the request of the Karanataka government, routed through the Centre. According to the CBI sources, the size of the scam is of Rs 4,000 crore where more than a lakh people have been duped.

A majority of the victims are Muslims who were convinced that the scheme promotes Islamic investment..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SC asks DoT to reconsider Rs 4 lakh cr claim on PSUs, says demand impermissible

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Department of Telecommunications DoT to reconsider within three days its demand seeking Rs 4 lakh crore in past dues from non-telecom PSUs such as GAIL, saying raising such a demand using its verdict ...

Euro zone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

Euro zone government bonds rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and as markets digested a deluge of issuance from ...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church. He said his presence created a perception of ...

NIA supplementary charge sheet against 2 persons for running fake currency smuggling racket

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in Patna against two persons for allegedly running a fake currency smuggling racket even when one of them was lodged in a Kolkata prison, the agency said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020