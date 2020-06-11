NIA charge sheet against 'cabinet minister' of terror group NSCN (IM)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against two persons including Alemla Jamir, a self-styled "cabinet minister" of terror group NSCN(IM), who allegedly managed its finances through shady deals to cover the money trail, officials said. The probe agency filed its report before a special court in Patiala House complex under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Jamir and her accomplice Masasasong Ao, they said.

The agency had taken over the case from the Special Cell of Delhi Police which had arrested Jamir at Delhi Airport with Rs 72 lakh cash on December 17 last year, officials said. The NIA probe revealed Jamir, who went with the aliases of Mary Shimrang and Atula Tonger, and Masasasong Ao (subsequently arrested by the probe agency) had entered into a criminal conspiracy and directly raised, collected and layered terror funds through a maze of bank accounts, business entities on behalf of terrorist group NSCN(IM), the agency said in a statement.

"Jamir was occupying the post of Kilonser (cabinet minister) in the terrorist group. Accused Masasasong Ao and other members of the group helped Jamir in extortion and channelization of terror funds and committing disruptive acts," it said. During investigation, the agency seized Rs 2.70 crore cash along with ammunition, prohibited wildlife articles, documents pertaining to modus operandi of extortion by NSCN (IM), drone, satellite phone, documents connected with land deals among others, they said.