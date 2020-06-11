Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA charge sheet against 'cabinet minister' of terror group NSCN (IM)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against two persons including Alemla Jamir, a self-styled "cabinet minister" of terror group NSCN(IM), who allegedly managed its finances through shady deals to cover the money trail, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:03 IST
NIA charge sheet against 'cabinet minister' of terror group NSCN (IM)
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against two persons including Alemla Jamir, a self-styled "cabinet minister" of terror group NSCN(IM), who allegedly managed its finances through shady deals to cover the money trail, officials said. The probe agency filed its report before a special court in Patiala House complex under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Jamir and her accomplice Masasasong Ao, they said.

The agency had taken over the case from the Special Cell of Delhi Police which had arrested Jamir at Delhi Airport with Rs 72 lakh cash on December 17 last year, officials said. The NIA probe revealed Jamir, who went with the aliases of Mary Shimrang and Atula Tonger, and Masasasong Ao (subsequently arrested by the probe agency) had entered into a criminal conspiracy and directly raised, collected and layered terror funds through a maze of bank accounts, business entities on behalf of terrorist group NSCN(IM), the agency said in a statement.

"Jamir was occupying the post of Kilonser (cabinet minister) in the terrorist group. Accused Masasasong Ao and other members of the group helped Jamir in extortion and channelization of terror funds and committing disruptive acts," it said. During investigation, the agency seized Rs 2.70 crore cash along with ammunition, prohibited wildlife articles, documents pertaining to modus operandi of extortion by NSCN (IM), drone, satellite phone, documents connected with land deals among others, they said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. In announc...

SC asks DoT to reconsider Rs 4 lakh cr claim on PSUs, says demand impermissible

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Department of Telecommunications DoT to reconsider within three days its demand seeking Rs 4 lakh crore in past dues from non-telecom PSUs such as GAIL, saying raising such a demand using its verdict ...

Euro zone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

Euro zone government bonds rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and as markets digested a deluge of issuance from ...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church. He said his presence created a perception of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020