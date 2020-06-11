Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rankings play important role in promoting quality education: UGC Chairman

University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof DP Singh on Thursday said that rankings of educational institutions play an important role to promote quality education and provide institutions with a chance to introspect.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:59 IST
Rankings play important role in promoting quality education: UGC Chairman
UGC Chairman Prof DP Singh speaking to ANI on Thursday in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof DP Singh on Thursday said that rankings of educational institutions play an important role to promote quality education and provide institutions with a chance to introspect.

His remark came after Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released "India Rankings 2020" of Institutions of Higher Education today in various categories on the basis of their performance on five broad categories of parameters. "India Rankings have been announced itself by the HRD Minister. Rankings play an important role in the promotion of quality education. It provides an opportunity to the institutions to introspect the quality innovation, research and other parameters," Singh told ANI.

Singh said that the UGC will encourage online education in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "After this lockdown, we are planning that social distancing must be ensured in education institutions after they re-open. We have thought of two things - one is related to increasing online contents up to 40 per cent. It means all higher education institutions in large numbers can adopt up to 40 per cent online," the UGC chairman said.

"It means at a given point of time large number of students have their teaching, learning through online management and remaining can come to colleges and universities," he said. Singh said that universities can devise some mechanism and guidelines after they re-open such as adhering to social distancing. "Safety of students and staff will be given priority in guidelines," he said.

IIT Madras retained the first position in the overall ranking as well as in Engineering while Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru tops University list. IIM Ahmedabad tops in Management Category, AIIMS bagged the top slot in Medical category for the third consecutive year, Miranda College retained the first position among colleges for the third consecutive year. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi secured the first position in the Dental category.

Speaking on the occasion, the HRD Minister said that these rankings act as a guide to students for selection of universities based on a set of criteria and helps universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement. He added that the Ranking of Institutions at national level instil a competitive spirit amongst institutions to perform better and secure a higher rank in the international ranking. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American soil scientist Rattan Lal gets 2020 World Food Prize

Eminent Indian-American soil scientist Rattan Lal was on Thursday named this years recipient of the World Food Prize for developing and mainstreaming a soil-centric approach to increasing food production that conserves natural resources and...

EU urges states to reopen domestic borders from Monday

The European Union on Thursday urged all its member countries to start lifting travel restrictions on their common borders from next week, saying that the closures they introduced to tackle the coronavirus do little to limit its spreadThe E...

COVID-19: Ghaziabad to establish 'SARI' clinics

The Ghaziabad administration will set up dedicated severe acute respiratory illness SARI clinics to provide timely treatment to suspected COVID-19 patients in the district, an official said on Thursday. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay ...

Vande Bharat Mission: Cancer patient in Singapore united with her mother in Trichy

The Vande Bharat Mission has helped a cancer patient in Singapore unite with her mother in Trichy. Fulfilling the last wish of a person with few days left. Happy to unite a cancer patient with her mother in Trichy. Thanks to Singapore Forei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020