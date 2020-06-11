Left Menu
IIT Madras retains top spot in 'India Rankings 2020' for Higher Educational Institutions

IIT Madras has retained the first position in 'India Rankings 2020' for Higher Educational Institutions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:05 IST
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal virtually released the 'India Rankings 2020' for Higher Educational Institutions.. Image Credit: ANI

IIT Madras has retained the first position in 'India Rankings 2020' for Higher Educational Institutions. According to an official release, the institution has also secured the top rank in 'engineering'.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday virtually released the 'India Rankings 2020' for Higher Educational Institutions. The release said that IIM Ahmedabad topped in management category, while AIIMS got the top slot in the medical category for a third consecutive year. Miranda College retained the first position among colleges for the third consecutive year.

The minister said that these rankings act as a guide to students for selection of universities based on a set of criteria and helps universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement. He added that the ranking of institutions at a national level instil a competitive spirit amongst institutions to perform better and secure a higher rank in the international ranking.

This is the fifth consecutive edition of India Rankings of the institutions of higher education in India. (ANI)

