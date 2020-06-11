Body of soldier killed in unprovoked Pak shelling cremated in Gurdaspur

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Gurcharan Singh (29), who was killed in unprovoked shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir, were consigned to flames at his native village here with full military honours on Thursday. A civilian Namitullah Khan was also injured in the shelling on Wednesday night.

Wrapped in the Tricolour, the body arrived at Harchowal village amid the chants of 'Gurcharan Singh amar rahe' and 'Indian Army Zindabad'. Gurcharan's father Salvinder Singh, himself a veteran, said that he was proud of his son for laying down his life for the country. Soldier's wife Ranjit Kaur, who is in Punjab Police, said she was proud of her husband and would send their son Agamjot Singh to serve in the Indian Army. He is survived by two children and wife.

A large number of people including officials from the Army, police and district administration attended the funeral. Balwinder Singh, Batala Sub Divisional Magistrate, laid wreath and paid tribute to the martyred solider on behalf of the Punjab government..