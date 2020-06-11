COVID-19: Mizoram to test all Tamil Nadu returnees released from quarantine centres

The Mizoram government is making efforts to conduct a COVID-19 test on all Tamil Nadu returnees, who have been released from quarantine facilities on completion of the quarantine period, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on Thursday. The move was required as many people who returned from Tamil Nadu to neighbouring states have tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, he said.

"The government is currently tracing the returnees, who have been discharged from quarantine facilities, and is collecting their swab samples for laboratory test as a precautionary measure," Lalthangliana said. Half of the task has been completed, the minister said.

A total of 883 residents of Mizoram returned to the state in the first special train, which was from Chennai, on May 15. Besides, stranded workers of the southern state also reached the state by road. Those who returned from other states are still in quarantine. Official sources said Rapid Antibody Test was conducted on their return for surveillance purpose before they are sent for quarantine.

Lalthangliana urged people not to panic but to trust the government in its efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. He also asked them not to spread rumours.

According to the health minister, the government has installed two automated RNA extractor machines at the Zoram Medical College, which will be operational soon to increase the rate of coronavirus tests in the state. He said an RT-PCR machine bought with the money donated by a trader has reached Aizawl on Thursday.

Mizoram on Thursday reported 9 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the tally to 102. There are 101 active cases in the state of which 50 are males and 51 are females. The first patient, who tested positive on March 24, had recovered on May 9.