These are the top stories from the northern region at 10 pm. . DEL83 RJ-CONG-MLAs Rajasthan Cong MLAs reach Jaipur resort for meeting Jaipur: Congress MLAs and the Independents backing the Rajasthan government reached a Jaipur resort for another round of discussions ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections in the state. .

DEL100 PB-LD-AMARINDER LOCKDOWN Punjab CM orders stricter lockdown on weekends, public holidays Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday ordered stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays, even as his state mulls stringent curbs, including mandatory testing certification, for those coming from Delhi. . DEL103 PB-COUNT-VIRUS 5 die of coronavirus; 82 more test positive in Punjab Chandigarh: Five people died of coronavirus in Punjab while 82 tested positive for the infection pushing the COVID-19 tally to 2,887 in the state, officials said on Thursday. .

DEL82 HR-VIRUS-DEATHS Haryana reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, total coronavirus cases rise to 5,968 Chandigarh: Haryana reported 12 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, the worst single-day toll in the state due to the virus, as total infections neared 6,000. . DES34 UP-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Biggest single-day coronavirus spike in UP: 24 deaths, 478 new cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reported 24 more coronavirus deaths and 478 new cases, the biggest single-day spike in both numbers so far as the state battles a COVID-19 surge. .

DES14 UP-MIGRANTS 2NDLD FLIGHT Special flight carrying 180 migrants from Mumbai lands in Lucknow Lucknow: After days of facing uncertainty in Mumbai, there was a sense of relief among the 180 migrant workers who arrived here on Thursday morning by a special flight arranged by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. . DES18 NCR-PREGNANT-WOMAN-ACTION Pregnant woman's death: Director of Noida's ESIC Hospital shunted out Noida (UP): The director of a government-run hospital, one of the seven facilities that had denied admission to a pregnant woman leading to her death last week, has been shunted out, an official order said on Thursday. .

DEL32 UKD-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,637 in U'khand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,637 on Thursday, with 75 more people testing positive. . DES7 HP-VIRUS-CASES Seven fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh; total rises to 459 Shimla: Seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 459, an official said. .

DES50 HP-SHIMLA-RESTUARANTS Shimla residents can eat at restaurants from Friday; hotels to remain shut Shimla: People in Himachal's Shimla will be able to eat at restaurants, dhabas and other eateries from Friday in the wake of the state government issuing a standard operating procedure allowing it. DES32 RJ-PILOT Congress has numbers, BJP can't win second seat in Rajasthan RS polls: Pilot Jaipur: The Congress has the numbers and its both candidates will win the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state, said Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot while asserting that there are no chances of the BJP winning a second seat. . DES6 RJ-BJP-POACH Rajasthan BJP challenges Cong to prove poaching allegation Jaipur: A day after the ruling Congress in Rajasthan alleged that attempts were being made to poach its legislators ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the state BJP on Thursday challenged the party to prove the allegation. .

DEL24 CONG-UP-TEACHER SCAM SC judge should probe recruitments made by UP education dept: Cong New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday demanded a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge into all recruitments made by the Uttar Pradesh education department. . DES22 UP-TENSION UP govt deploys additional force amid tension in Jaunpur village Jaunpur: The Uttar Pradesh government stepped up security and deployed additional police force in a village in Jaunpur district after several huts in a Dalit locality were set ablaze by allegedly members of another community, police said Thursday. .

DES 42 UP-BODY-LD GARBAGE VAN Man dies outside govt office, body removed in garbage van; 3 cops among 7 suspended Balrampur (UP): The body of a man, who collapsed and died outside a government office in Balrampur, was removed from there in a garbage collection van, prompting the district administration to suspend seven officials, including three policemen, officials said on Thursday.. .