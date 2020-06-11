Farmer strangled to death in Muzaffarnagar

Farmer strangled to death in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:17 IST
A 35-year-old farmer was strangled to death while he was working in his agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said
The incident took place in Mirpur Dalpat village when the victim, identified as Parvesh, went to irrigate the fields, they said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and it appears to be a case of old enmity, police said.
