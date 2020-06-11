Punjab Police foils attempt to smuggle weapons into Kashmir valley, arrests 2 LeT operatives
Punjab police on Thursday thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kashmir valley for carrying out terror attacks and arrested two Jammu and Kashmir-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives here from Pathankot.ANI | Pathankot (Punjab) | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:11 IST
Punjab police on Thursday thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kashmir valley for carrying out terror attacks and arrested two Jammu and Kashmir-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives here from Pathankot. "Today police foiled a major attempt to smuggle weapons into the Kashmir valley for carrying out terror attacks, with the arrest of two Jammu and Kashmir-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives, from Pathankot," Punjab Police said in a statement.
The LeT operatives have been identified as Aamir Hussain Wani and Wasim Hassan Wani. Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle with 2 magazines and 60 live cartridges were seized from them, Punjab Police added. (ANI)
