Punjab: SAD appoints office-bearers

Senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder was appointed the secretary general of the Shiromani Akali Dal, a party release said on Thursday. Those appointed senior vice-presidents are Tota Singh, Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Upinderjit Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Naresh Gujral, Jagmeet Singh Brar, Prakash Chand Garg, Harmanjit Singh Delhi and Harmel Singh Tohra.

MLA NK Sharma was made the treasurer of the party, the release said, adding that Hira Singh Gabria and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were appointed members of the core committee. Gabria will once again lead the party's backward classes wing.

Former minister Sikander Singh Maluka has been appointed the president of the party's farmer wing. MLA Pawan Kumar Teenu will be the secretary general of the Scheduled Castes wing of the party.