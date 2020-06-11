Jharkhand to send 1500 labourers in special train for border road construction
About 1,500 labourers from Jharkhand will leave Dumka by a special train on Friday to join road construction work in border areas under the aegis of the Border Road Organisation (BRO), an official statement said here. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will flag off the special train, it said. "The labourers of Jharkhand are fully prepared to contribute to the country's interest and development.PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:42 IST
About 1,500 labourers from Jharkhand will leave Dumka by a special train on Friday to join road construction work in border areas under the aegis of the Border Road Organisation (BRO), an official statement said here. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will flag off the special train, it said.
"The labourers of Jharkhand are fully prepared to contribute to the country's interest and development. Tomorrow, on June 12, about 1,500 workers will leave from Dumka on (sic) special train to join the road construction work in the border areas under the aegis of Border Road Organisation (BRO)," the statement said. The Director General of Border Road Organisation, Anil Kumar, called on Soren at the state secretariat during the day.
The development comes after the Jharkhand government and the BRO reached an agreement on June 8, committing the labourers from the state getting the prescribed wages, healthcare, accident and travel allowance, and housing benefits..
- READ MORE ON:
- Dumka
- Jharkhand
- Border Road Organisation
- Hemant Soren
- Anil Kumar
ALSO READ
3 Naxals killed in Jharkhand encounter
Jharkhand facilitates return of its 60 workers from Ladakh by air; Gives hope to many stranded migrants
Jharkhand govt to airlift 60 migrant workers from Leh today
11 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand; cases rise to 469
CRPF men donate blood to Naxal injured in encounter in Jharkhand