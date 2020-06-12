Kolkata sweet shop introduces 'Sandesh' to boost immunity amid COVID-19

A sweet shop in Kolkata has come up with a sweet named as 'Immunity Sandesh' for its customers amid coronavirus pandemic. Sudipta Mullick Owner of the sweet shop said, "Immunity is the only way we can fight coronavirus. There is no vaccine yet, so we have come up with this sweet that is made of 15 different spices. Each Sandesh costs Rs 25."

Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick one of the oldest Sweet shops in Kolkata has come up with the "Immunity Sandesh" made up of fifteen herbs and spices. The ingredients include turmeric, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon saffron, black cumin, Mulethi, bay leaves, honey and a few others.

Sudipta Mullick said, "We have consulted with the experts as per ingredients are concerned and the best part is that we are not adding any sugar. Immunity Sandesh is purely made out of Himalaya honey." It's in huge demand and people are liking the taste, added Sudipta. (ANI)