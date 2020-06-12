Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata sweet shop introduces 'Sandesh' to boost immunity amid COVID-19

A sweet shop in Kolkata has come up with a sweet named as 'Immunity Sandesh' for its customers amid coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-06-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 02:56 IST
Kolkata sweet shop introduces 'Sandesh' to boost immunity amid COVID-19
A visual of the sweet shop in Kolkata that i selling 'Immunity Sandesh'. . Image Credit: ANI

A sweet shop in Kolkata has come up with a sweet named as 'Immunity Sandesh' for its customers amid coronavirus pandemic. Sudipta Mullick Owner of the sweet shop said, "Immunity is the only way we can fight coronavirus. There is no vaccine yet, so we have come up with this sweet that is made of 15 different spices. Each Sandesh costs Rs 25."

Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick one of the oldest Sweet shops in Kolkata has come up with the "Immunity Sandesh" made up of fifteen herbs and spices. The ingredients include turmeric, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon saffron, black cumin, Mulethi, bay leaves, honey and a few others.

Sudipta Mullick said, "We have consulted with the experts as per ingredients are concerned and the best part is that we are not adding any sugar. Immunity Sandesh is purely made out of Himalaya honey." It's in huge demand and people are liking the taste, added Sudipta. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea says sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining Kim-Trump ties -KCNA

North Korea sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining a relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, state media reported on Friday on the two-year anniversary of the leaders first s...

Mexico's human rights commission calls for investigation into police custody death

Mexicos National Human Rights Commission CNDH on Thursday called for an investigation into the death of a man who they said died in police custody in the southeastern state of Veracruz last month. Mexicans took to the streets of Mexico City...

Crowds of shoppers head to Brazil malls reopening in big cities at heart of pandemic

Brazilian shoppers lined up for hours and crowded into malls as they reopened on Thursday in the countrys two largest cities, epicenter of a still surging coronavirus epidemic in the South American nation.Traffic jams formed in streets crow...

New York's Cuomo defends Columbus statues for symbolism to Italian Americans

New York should keep statues honoring Christopher Columbus even though the brutalization of the West Indies inhabitants he encountered on his voyages to the New World is inexcusable, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Cuomo said Columbu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020