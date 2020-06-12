Devotees from Mana, Bamni villages offer prayers at Badrinath temple

Devotees from Mana and Bamni villages of Chamoli district offered prayers at Badrinath Temple on Thursday as the district administration allowed them to visit the temple. Devotees from other parts of Uttarakhand and other states will not be allowed to visit the temple till June 30.

A devotee said, "I want to thank the administration who allowed villagers to worship Lord Badri Vishal. We pray Badri Vishal for this pandemic to get over as soon as possible." While another devotee said that for locals here this temple is just like their home. "After offering prayers here it felt that we are in our home." (ANI)