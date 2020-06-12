COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 10,956 cases, deaths at 396
India's COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 10:05 IST
India's COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). 396 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths. COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 97,648. Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count stands at 38,716 while cases in Delhi reached 34,687
