Chargesheet filed in Mangaluru airport bomb planting case

The 'live' explosive device found in an unattended bag near the departure gate of the Mangaluru International Airport on January 20 ahead of the Republic Day triggered an alarm before it was defused and 36-year old Rao had surrendered to police two days later. The charge sheet was filed by investigating officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police K U Belliappa in a Judicial Magistrate court here on Thursday after obtaining approval from the state Home Secretary and the district deputy commissioner, police said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-06-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:23 IST
Nearly five months after a bomb scare hit the airport here, Karnataka Police have filed a 700- page charge sheet against accused Aditya Rao for planting the improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger fear. The 'live' explosive device found in an unattended bag near the departure gate of the Mangaluru International Airport on January 20 ahead of the Republic Day triggered an alarm before it was defused and 36-year old Rao had surrendered to police two days later.

The charge sheet was filed by investigating officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police K U Belliappa in a Judicial Magistrate court here on Thursday after obtaining approval from the state Home Secretary and the district deputy commissioner, police said. Rao is charged with placing a bag containing the IED near the ticket counter of the MIA terminal building after which he boarded an auto rickshaw and escaped.

He later surrendered before the police in Bengaluru and was arrested. A case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against him.

The detailed charge sheet, based on the reports from forensic laboratories, says he had planted the explosive to trigger fear among the users of the airport. The process of investigation into the case was completed in April and the charge sheet was sent for the state governments approval, police said.

