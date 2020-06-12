Left Menu
World Day against Child Labour 2020: CM Yogi launched Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana via video conferencing, under which the children of the workers would be given financial assistance so that they can start their education as well as maintain a healthy life.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow while inaugurating Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana via video conferencing, under which the children of the workers would be given financial assistance so that they can start their education as well as maintain a healthy life. "Today we have launched a new scheme Bal Shram Vidya Yojana' for all those children of 8-18 years who should be in school but have to do child labour for the maintenance of their kins due to family circumstances," said CM Yogi while addressing the event on the 'World Day against Child Labour' which is observed on June 12.

"In the first phase, this scheme will be implemented in 57 districts, where the maximum number of children working as labour have been recorded. Over 2000 children will be benefited from this scheme. A boy child will get Rs 1,000 per month and girl child will get Rs 1,200," added the Uttar Pradesh CM. "Children studying in 8th, 9th and 10th grades under Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana will be given Rs 6000 per year. They will be also be provided additional assistance if required," he said.

Notably, the scheme was to be launched in March-end but due to spread of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdowns it was delayed and as the situation has improved the state government decided to launch it on Child Labour Prohibition Day (ANI).

