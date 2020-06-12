Left Menu
19 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur

12-06-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 19 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 385 on Friday, said the state government. Out of the total, 312 are active cases.

A total of nine cases were reported from Kakching, four were reported in Ukhrul, two were reported in Imphal West, and one each in Imphal East, Tamenglong, Noney, and Kangpokpi. As per the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated, and 8,498 deaths.

