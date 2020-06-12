Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramping up bed capacity should be topmost priority to handle COVID-19 situation: L-G

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be the topmost priority in handling the COVID-19 situation to ensure that a surge in coronavirus cases does not overwhelm the city's healthcare system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:04 IST
Ramping up bed capacity should be topmost priority to handle COVID-19 situation: L-G

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be the topmost priority in handling the COVID-19 situation to ensure that a surge in coronavirus cases does not overwhelm the city's healthcare system.  The L-G's comments came two days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi would need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 if people from other states start coming to the national capital for treatment.  Baijal, who held a meeting with Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers of Delhi government, said, "Our objective is to break the chain of transmission and reducing the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19". In a statement, the L-G's office said he has asked field functionaries to ensure mobility restrictions, social distancing measures, hygienic practices, quarantine of contacts, risk communication and awareness among public on preventive and public health measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.

The L-G directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to focus on proper delineation, strict perimeter control, active house to house surveillance with special focus on high risk population for their effective management in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.  "Ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be our topmost priority in handling the pandemic so that surge in cases doesn’t overwhelm the healthcare system," Baijal was quoted as saying in the meeting. In the meeting, Baijal was informed that the national capital has so far reported  34,867 COVID-19 cases and of these, 12,731 people have recovered.  The statement said: "77.8 per cent of the active cases are recuperating in home isolation. 242 containment zones are currently active in Delhi. The LG was also apprised about cluster analysis and district wise trend of COVID-19".

Earlier this week, Baijal had overruled the AAP government's order for reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals only for residents of the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chief minister had also announced that his government would implement the L-G's order as this was not the time for "disagreements and politics".

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Pashtuns in Pakistan continue to face torture by Pak Army

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing the brutal torture by Pakistan Army on civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has raised concerns over growing human rights violations in the region. A video has been tweeted by Amir Maseed ...

Chinese capital reports new coronavirus cases for second day

Chinas capital reported two new coronavirus infections on Friday, a day after it declared its first case in nearly two months, prompting officials to delay plans for some students to return school.The new cases, from a different part of Bei...

COVID-19 disruptions to keep dairy industry's revenue flat in 2020-21: Report

Weak demand for value-added products VAPs following disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic may lead to flat revenue growth of the Indian dairy industry in the current financial year, according to a report. Sales of VAPs, such as ice...

Scotland, Wales call for extension to EU status quo transition

The leaders of Scotland and Wales called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to extend the transition period with the European Union, saying the coronavirus crisis had made meeting the year-end deadline extraordinarily reckles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020