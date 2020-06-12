Uttarakhand reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, total count of cases goes up to 1,692

A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand taking the cumulative count of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,692 on Friday. The highest number of new cases have been reported from Dehradun at 14, followed by Rudraprayag (7) and Haridwar(6), according to information given by state government.

Nineteen persons have succumbed to the disease and the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the state is 52.90 per cent, the state health bulletin said. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 771 and 895 patients have recovered.