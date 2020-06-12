UP: 2 labourers killed, 3 hurt in stone quarry blast after lightning

In a freak incident, two labourers died and three others were injured on Friday when explosives went off after lightning struck a stone quarry here where they were working, officials said. The incident occurred near Sijra hills under Kabrai police station area, they said, adding that the total number of deceased or injured would be known only after removal of debris. The deceased were identified as Buddha Kushwaha (50) and Mala (37), Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, the SP added

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the district magistrate and the district police chief to rush to the spot and supervise relief and rescue operations on a war footing

He said proper medical treatment should be provided to the injured and adequate assistance given to the affected families, an official release.