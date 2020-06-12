Home Ministry asks states not to restrict movement of buses, trucks on highways between 9 pm and 5 am

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to states and union territories advising them not to hinder the smooth passage of buses and trucks plying on highways between 9 pm and 5 am and noting that the restrictions only aim at preventing congregation of persons and ensuring social distancing. He said that `Unlock 1' guidelines state that movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country except for essential activities.

Bhalla said it has come to notice that some states and UTs are also restricting the movement of persons and vehicles plying on highways between 9 pm and 5 am which is hindering their smooth passage. "The purpose of restricting the movement of individuals, except for essential activities, between 9 pm and 5 am is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing," the letter said.

It said that the restriction doesn't apply to loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics), buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and national highways or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights. (ANI)