Doctor arrested in connection with molestation of 2 patients in Meghalaya

A doctor at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting two patients, police said. In a complaint lodged at the Rynjah police station, the two women, who are first cousins, said that the medical practitioner had allegedly molested them when they had gone to his clinic for a check-up on Thursday morning, East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Claudia Lungwa told PTI.

While one of them had been referred to him by another hospital, her cousin wanted to consult the doctor for skin problems, their family members said. Taking advantage of the absence of a nurse or a female attendant at the clinic, the doctor allegedly touched both of them inappropriately, the family members alleged.

The two women, aged 21 and 30 years respectively, were taken to the hospital for medical examination, the police said. The 31-year-old doctor was produced in a court here which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

NEIGRIHMS officials are tight-lipped about the incident..