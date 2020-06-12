Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalism student accuses Delhi police SI of threatening her: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 19:44 IST
Journalism student accuses Delhi police SI of threatening her: Officials

A 20-year-old journalism student has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, accusing one of its sub-inspectors of threatening her through a WhatsApp message, officials said on Friday. The woman filed a complaint at TIlak Nagar police station on May 30, saying she had earlier posted some message on her Twitter handle, police said. Later, she started receiving threatening Whatsapp messages from someone who allegedly felt offended by her tweets, a senior police officer said. "On the woman’s complaint, a case under relevant sections has been registered at Tilak Nagar police station and the investigation has been initiated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. According to the complainant, she had received a call from an unknown number on May 29. In her complaint, the victim said she received a missed call from an unknown number

The person later started sending her threatening messages on WhatsApp and wanted to take revenge because of her tweets.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Mizoram govt defers part of employees' salaries for 3 months

The Mizoram government has decided to defer a portion of the salary of a large number of employees for three months from June to ease the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. While 15 per cen...

In CM self-employment scheme give preference to jobless youths: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday asked officials to give preference to jobless youths in extending benefits of the recently launched self-employement scheme over those who already have jobs and want to augment thei...

Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav passes away

Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav died at his residence in Jaunpur on Friday following prolonged illness.&#160; He was 73Considered close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the legislator was not keeping well for a long time and ...

NEWSALART

India permits entry of certain categories of foreigners, including Overseas Citizens of India, into country amid COVID-19 curbs Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020