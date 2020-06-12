Case against govt doctor for not joining duty in COVID-19 ward

A case was registered against a government medical officer in Chhattisgarhs Janjgir-Champa district for allegedly failing to report to coronavirus- related duty at the district hospital, police said on Friday. An FIR was lodged against Dr Santosh Patel at Malkharoda police station on Thursday based on the complaint of Block Medical Officer (BMO), said Additional Superintendent of Police Madhulika Singh.

Dr Patel, a medical officer posted at Community Health Centre (CHC) Malkharoda, was deputed to the Isolation and Covid ward of the district hospital on June 8 with immediate effect. But he did not turn up for duty till Thursday, so the BMO lodged the complaint, the police officer said.

The BMO stated in the complaint that Dr Patel's absence could have led to loss of life due to the pandemic at the hospital. The case was registered under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 56 of Disaster Management Act 2005, she said adding that further investigation is underway.