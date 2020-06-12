Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 claims one more life as Noida records highest single-day spike in cases

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:42 IST
COVID-19 claims one more life as Noida records highest single-day spike in cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded its 12th coronavirus-linked death, while 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected, highest in a day so far, officials said. The 45-year-old deceased, a resident of Barola village, passed away this morning and had tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. "The patient was already suffering from diabetes and pneumonia. The cause of his death was acute respiratory distress syndrome with respiratory failure," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. Meanwhile, he said 95 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in the district, taking the tally to 830. "So far, 477 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. There are 341 active cases now, while the number of deceased is 12," the officer said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...

400 beds kept for virus patients at Ghaziabad's medical college

The district authorities have reserved 400 beds for coronavirus patients at Ghaziabads Santosh Medical College, officials said on Friday. A COVID labour room has also been established for pregnant woman suspected of suffering from the infec...

Biswajit Dasgupta takes charge as Eastern Naval Command's Chief

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Friday. Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, outgoing Chief of Staff, has proceeded on transfer as Controller Personnel Services at Integrated HQs...

French nuclear submarine on fire at Toulon harbour- prefecture

Fire broke out onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon on Friday and was still raging but under control by afternoon, local officials said.Nobody was hurt and no nuclear materials or weapons were on board the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020