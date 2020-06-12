BMC to start computerised dashboard for availability of pyres in cremation grounds of Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finalising plans for a computerised dashboard to display real-time data on availability of pyres in Mumbai, which is witnessing a huge rush at cremation centres due to COVID-19 deaths and other deaths at the same time. According to a BMC official, it will be launched by the end of this month, People can also get information about the availability of pyres through BMC helpline number 1916.

"There are 46 cremation centres which are having a mix of both arrangements of traditional pyres and electric cremation facilities. In these centres, there are 219 traditional pyres and 18 electric pyres are available in Mumbai as of now. BMC health department and IT department are in final stage of computerizing a dashboard for the availability of pyres at any given time in Mumbai," an official said. "It will be launched by the end of this month, People can also get information about the availability of pyres through BMC helpline number 1916," added official. (ANI)