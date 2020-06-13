J-K agriculture varsity gets new VC

J-K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday appointed Dr J P Sharma as the vice-chancellor of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology. Dr Sharma, who was serving as the joint director of the ICAR in New Delhi, has been appointed as the university VC for a period of three years or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date on which he takes over the charge on the terms and conditions which are being notified separately, reads an order.