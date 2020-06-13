J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter

A precision operation was carried out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district which ensured no collateral damage. Two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated.

Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades were recovered. The operation is over.

The encounter took place at Kulgam district-Anantnag district border in Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today. According to Army's record, the area comes under the Anantnag district and as per the Police record, it comes under the Kulgam district.