12 held for thrashing Dalits in UP village

Twelve people were arrested for allegedly thrashing Dalits in Sikandarpur Aima village under Maharajganj Police Station here, police said on Saturday. Action is being initiated against them under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a senior officer said, adding that the SHO of Maharajganj Police Station, Arvind Pandey, was suspended for laxity in duty.

Under NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that they are a threat to national security or law and order. On Wednesday evening, some local Muslims had allegedly molested Dalit girls near the village tubewell, police said.

"When residents of the Dalit locality resisted, they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. In the police complaint, 9 people were named while 10 were unidentified,” Superintendent of Police of Azamgarh, Triveni Singh said. “Of them, 12 have been arrested and action is being initiated against them under the NSA,” Singh added. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for information on the absconding accused, he said.