Jeep rolls down deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, 3 killed
Three people allegedly died after a jeep rolled down a deep gorge at Kamand in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday night.ANI | Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 16:08 IST
Three people allegedly died after a jeep rolled down a deep gorge at Kamand in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday night. The jeep was found in the gorge visibly ruined from the fall.
A case has been registered in this regard, while the cause of the accident is being ascertained. The post-mortem is being done and further police investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mandi
- Himachal Pradesh