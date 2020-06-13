Left Menu
Goons attack man, damage vehicles in Nashik city

Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil visited the area on Saturday afternoon and talked with residents.A case of attempt to murder has been registered against 13 persons. They also damaged 30 to 35 two-wheelers, cars and auto rickshaws parked outside.The attack was allegedly fall-out of an altercation between members of two families, the police said.

13-06-2020
Following an altercation between two groups, hooligans attacked a man in his house and vandalized 30-35 vehicles in Nashik Road area here in the early hours of Saturday, the police said. The incident took place past midnight in Sundernagar locality of Deolaligaon area.

As per the complaint lodged by Pramila Bapu Kumavat, a group of around 15 men entered her house after breaking the door and attacked her son Janardan Kumavat with sharp weapons. They also damaged 30 to 35 two-wheelers, cars and auto rickshaws parked outside.

The attack was allegedly fall-out of an altercation between members of two families, the police said. Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil visited the area on Saturday afternoon and talked with residents.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against 13 persons. The police have taken into custody Maruti Ghorpade, the main accused, against whom several criminal cases have been registered in the past, and four others and probe is underway, an official said.

