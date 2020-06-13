Left Menu
Telangana police foil proposed visit of Cong leaders to projects to highlight "delay" in completion

The TRS government has been able to complete several projects, he said and alleged it is only a drama being staged by the Congress.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:13 IST
Police on Saturday foiled the proposed visits of Congress leaders in Telangana to different projects on Godavari river, to highlight the alleged delay in their completion, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown norms. At some places, the party activists were taken into preventive custody andthey would be released, a police official told PTI.

Several leaders were informed at their residences about the lockdown guidelines which do not allow such gatherings, he said. Taking exception to party leaders not being allowed to visit the projects, state Congress president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged the opposition voice is being muzzled.

Allegingthat the police acted in a "partisan" manner, Reddy said his party would take up the issue with the governor, the Centre, besides approaching the high court. "All democratic institutions are being trampled upon in Telangana," he told reporters.

While no restrictions are placed for ruling TRS leaders, Congress leaders, including elected representatives, are often restrained from organising activities in the state, Reddy alleged. The restrictions have been placed on Congress leaders though the party told police that they are ready to abide by all the rules and restrictions, he said.

Dismissing Congress criticism of projects not being completed, TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy said the TRS government has completed projects like Mid-Manair which were not completed during the Congress rule and that irrigation projects are an ongoing process. The TRS government has been able to complete several projects, he said and alleged it is only a drama being staged by the Congress.

