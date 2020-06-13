Slight respite from searing heat in Rajasthan
The weather department has forecast thunderstorm and light rain in some parts of the state in next 24 hours.. Minimum temperature at most of the places was recorded between 25.1 and 32.4 degrees Celsius.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 19:53 IST
There was slight respite from the searing heat in most parts of Rajasthan on Saturday with the mercury dropping by one to two degrees Celsius. Bikaner, which felt tremors in the morning, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius.
According to officials, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.3 and there was no loss of life or damage to properties. Churu was the hottest place in the desert state with a maximum of 43.1 degrees Celsius.
The mercury rose to 43 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, followed by 41.8 in Kota, 40.3 in Sriganganagar, 40 in Ajmer, 39.4 in Jaipur and Dabok, 39.2 in Barmer and 37.6 degree Celsius in Jodhpur. Minimum temperature at most of the places was recorded between 25.1 and 32.4 degrees Celsius. The weather department has forecast thunderstorm and light rain in some parts of the state in next 24 hours..
ALSO READ
Woman dies at Jaipur railway station, later tests positive for COVID-19
Death of Jodhpur NLU student: SC issues notice to Rajasthan on plea for transferring probe to CBI
Shopping malls reopen in Jaipur as 'Unlock-1' kicks in
In Jaipur's walled city, curfew confined to areas near patients' homes
Rajasthan cops thrash man in Jodhpur after heated argument over not wearing mask