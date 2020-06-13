Gujarat COVID-19 cases go past 23,000; death toll 1,449

Gujarat on Saturday reported 517 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, including 26 from Ahmedabad, taking the total case count to 23,079 and fatalities to 1,449, state Health department said. A total of 390 patients, including 255 from Ahmedabad and 88 from Surat, were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 15,891, an official release said.

Gujarat now has 5,739 active cases, it said, adding that 61 patients are on ventilator support. Apart from 26 deaths in Ahmedabad, three deaths were reported in Surat, two in Amreli and one each in Bhavnagar and Patan districts.

Of the 517 new cases, Ahmedabad alone has reported 344 cases, taking the tally in the district to 16,306 and fatalities to 1,165, it said. Surat and Vadodara reported 59 and 40 cases, respectively, taking the total count in Surat to 2,503, and in Vadodara to 1,511.

A total 24 of 33 districts in the state reported coronavirus cases in the day including Gandhinagar (9), Bhavnagar (7) and Mehsana (6), it said. The state has so far tested 2,83,623 samples.

A total 2,11,867 people are quarantined. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 23,079, new cases 517, deaths 1,449, discharged 15,891, active cases 5,739 and people tested so far 2,83,623.