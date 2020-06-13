253 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, state tally reaches 4,737

As many as 253 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the state tally of coronavirus cases to 4,737. "253 more COVID-19 cases and eight deaths reported in Telangana today. A total number of cases in the state is now at 4,737, including 2,352 discharged, 2,203 active cases and 182 deaths," said state health department.

India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the total number of cases crossing 3.8 lakh and 386 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)