133 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,815 and 9,059 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:38 IST
Rajasthan registered 131 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the tally to 12,532, while the death toll climbed to 286 with four new fatalities, officials said
Two deaths were reported from Bharatpur and one each from Jaipur and Sriganganagar, they said
Among the fresh cases, 40 were reported from Dholpur, 34 from Bharatpur, 15 from Alwar, 12 from Jaipur, nine from Bikaner, five from Nagaur, three each from Dausa and Swai Madhopur, two from Udaipur and one each from Kota, Karauli and Chittorgarh besides four patients from other states, health department officials said. The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,815 and 9,059 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they said.
ALSO READ
Cancer-hit labourer, his wife end lives before train in Kota
Uday Kotak to sell 2.8 pc stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank raises Rs 7,442.5 cr via QIP of shares
SHO of police station in Bikaner dies due to cardiac arrest
Promoter Uday Kotak to sell 2.8 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank for at least Rs 6,800 crore: Document.