May re-introduce screening of all train pax: Goa minister

The Goa government may re- introduce screening for all people arriving in the state by trains in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced by the Pramod Sawant government recently had laid down that people could skip coronavirus testing on arrival if they agree to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

After a meeting in Margao, which was also attended by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, the minister said he will suggest to the state executive committee, headed by the chief secretary, that all passengers be screened. He said home quarantine had its own set of problems, including sharing of toilet facilities.

There have also been complaints of people with quarantine stamps being seen in public, he admitted. The minister said the state government was considering a proposal to appoint every panchayat member and councillor as "designated officer" in the fight against the outbreak.