Cops, not civic bodies, to fine people for not wearing masks

A circular issued by the Gujarat government has entrusted police instead of civic bodies with collection of fines from people for not wearing masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday. The fine for not wearing masks when in public is Rs 200 in the state.

It was collected so far by municipal corporations or local bodies. "Instead of the municipal commissioner, collector, municipality and local self government bodies, the fines will now be collected by the police commissioner and superintendent of police in their respective jurisdiction," the circular issued on Saturday stated.

On Saturday, the Ahmedabad municipal corporation had said that it was using CCTV cameras under the Safe and Secure Ahmedabad project of Smart City Ahmedabad Development Limited to nab people moving about in public without wearing masks. The AMC has issued 280 e-challans so far using the technology, officials had said.