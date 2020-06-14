MP man bludgeons wife to death in front of their 6 children

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in front of the couple's six children in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in Kadwalia village in Roshani area under Khalwa police station limits late Friday night and the children sat beside the body till Saturday morning, an official said.

"Suraj (45) used to doubt the character of his wife. They had two girls and four boys in the 4-13 age group. After an altercation on Friday, he assaulted her and his brother who came to meditate. The woman was found dead by the accused's brother on Saturday morning, with the children sitting in the house dazed and frightened," Roshani police post in-charge Susa Parte said.

"The accused killed the woman by smashing her head with a stone. The children witnessed the murder. Suraj was arrested on Saturday night," Parte said.