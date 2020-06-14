8 tonnes of polythene seized in J-K's Kathua

Eight tonnes of banned polythene was seized from a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, police said. The cargo vehicle was coming from Delhi and intercepted near Lakhanpur toll plaza, they said.

The banned material was packed in 307 bags and hidden under the sacks of onion, a police spokesperson said. The driver of the truck, identified as Mohammad Shabir from Rajouri district, has been arrested, he said.

The truck was seized and a case under relevant sections of the law registered against Shabir, the spokesperson said.