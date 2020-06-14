Man dies onboard Lagos-Mumbai flight, Air India claims death due to natural causes
The male passenger was declared dead on board by the doctor who attended him.
"A male passenger aboard Lagos to Mumbai flight passed away today due to natural causes. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor," Air India official said. (ANI)