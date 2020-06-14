PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 38 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 6152 3316 84 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 88 6 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 4049 1960 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 6475 3975 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 352 295 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 1549 715 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 41182 15823 1327 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 564 74 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 23590 16333 1478 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 7208 3003 88 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 515 309 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 5041 2389 59 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1711 816 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 7000 3955 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 2460 1101 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 549 80 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 10641 7377 447 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 107958 50978 3950 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 458 91 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 44 26 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 112 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 168 88 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 3909 2708 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 194 91 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 3140 2356 67 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 12964 9285 292 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 63 4 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 44661 24547 435 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 4737 2352 182 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1046 278 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1816 1078 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 13615 8268 399 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 11087 5060 518 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 325136 168771 9545 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 14178 8620 408 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 320922 and the death toll at 9195. The ministry said that 162379 people have so far recovered from the infection.