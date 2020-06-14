Gujarat reports 511 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 511 new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,590, the state Health Department said on Sunday. There are 29 fatalities reported in the state during the last 24 hours, added the health department.

"511 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths reported in Gujarat during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 23,590 including 16,333 recoveries & 1478 deaths," said state Health Department. India has reported 3,20,922 coronavirus cases in the country so far. (ANI)