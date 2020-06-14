Senior UP Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Senior UP Police officer tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 14-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 23:34 IST
The Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday
District Surveillance Officer Ranjan Gautam said, "In the report received on Sunday evening, 10 persons have tested COVID-19 positive, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime)."
