Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elderly woman drags cot with 120-year-old bedridden mother to withdraw pension from bank

In a shocking incident, a woman was seen taking her 120-year-old mother to the bank in Naupada district of Odisha to withdraw the latter's pension after the bank allegedly demanded physical verification of the account holder.

ANI | Nuapada (Odisha) | Updated: 15-06-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 07:41 IST
Elderly woman drags cot with 120-year-old bedridden mother to withdraw pension from bank
Elderly daughter carried 120-year-old mother on cot to bank for pension money in Odisha's Nuapada district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, a woman was seen taking her 120-year-old mother to the bank in Naupada district of Odisha to withdraw the latter's pension after the bank allegedly demanded physical verification of the account holder. The centenarian identified as Labhe Baghel was dragged by her 70-year-old daughter on a cot all the way to the bank. The incident, reported from Baragan village under Khariar block of Nuapada district, occurred on Wednesday.

"I strongly condemn this inhuman act. I request the government to immediately investigate the matter," said Raju Dholkia, MLA Nuapada district. According to inputs, the elderly woman had sent her daughter, Gunja Dei (70), to the bank to withdraw Rs 1,500 from her pension account. The bank official, however, refused to release the pension money and demanded physical verification of the account holder at the bank premises.

Gunja Dei, who is a senior citizen herself, was left with no other option but to drag her bedridden mother to the bank. As soon as Gunja Dei along with her mother reached the bank, the official, seeing the condition of both the women released the pension money.

After a video capturing the incident went viral, local MLA from Khariar, Adhiraj Panigrahi, slammed the bank officials and demand strict action against them. Regional Manager of Utkal Gramya Bank on Sunday reached Bargaon with local MLA Panigrahi and inquired into the matter. "Bank officials had been bothering the old lady for the last three months. The official flouted all laws and this act is against basic human rights. People should get their rights. I condemn this act and people responsible behind this should be removed from their post. These acts can be seen across various districts in Odisha," said Panigrahi.

Chief Secretary of Odisha has written to regional managers of all government, private, scheduled banks and RRBs, asking them to provide door-to-door service to elderly citizens. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Fuel price hike causes trouble for commuters in Delhi

The rates of fuel have been increased in the national capital, depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT, causing trouble for commuters. With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 76.26litre increase by Rs 0.48, ...

Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1. During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.Home ma...

Chinese police say Midea founder rescued after house break-in

Chinese police said on Monday that the billionaire founder of house appliance manufacturing giant Midea Group, He Xiangjian, had been rescued safely after his house was broken into the night before. Police in the southern Chinese city of Fo...

Hong Kong Disneyland will re-open June 18

Hong Kong Disneyland will re-open June 18, as the city looks to gradually restart its economy amid a dwindling of coronavirus infections. Hong Kong Disneyland, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020