Restoration work begins at Srinagar's Synthetic Football Turf
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday begin the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:52 IST
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started the restoration work at Synthetic Football Turf after relaxations were announced in Unlock 1. During the lockdown, the restoration work of the stadium was put at halt by the authorities.
"Home matches were going on when the lockdown was announced. So as per the government guidelines along with sports activities other activities were also closed. We were carrying out online coaching classes during the lockdown. Now we are slowly limping back to normalcy, so we have also started with our restoration work. The work is being carried out at a good pace. Our helpers have started with grass cutting of the field with machines," said Hilal Ahmad, manager of the stadium. Ahmad said he hopes the restoration work is completed soon so that players can start playing football at the earliest.
"It is a good step by the government and we are happy that the restoration work has started. Many football matches were held here last year; it came to halt due to COVID-19," said Omar, a local resident. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Kashmir
- COVID
- Ministry of Home Affairs
ALSO READ
J-K: Vehicular movement increases, some shops reopen in Srinagar amid #Unlock1
7 policemen put under quarantine in Srinagar
Construction of airstrip near Jammu-Srinagar NH not in response to tension with China: Def officials
Flight from Jeddah arrives in Srinagar with 143 passengers
Jammu-based employees protest against admin's decision to shift 'Darbar Move' offices to Srinagar