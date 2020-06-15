Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pappu Yadav demands CBI inquiry into Sushant's death

Order a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I think there is a 'deep conspiracy' behind this, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said on Monday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:59 IST
Pappu Yadav demands CBI inquiry into Sushant's death
Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav talking to reporters on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Order a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I think there is a 'deep conspiracy' behind this, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav said on Monday. "I can not imagine how this happened. I request the government to launch a CBI inquiry. I think there is a deep conspiracy behind his death. Sushant cannot commit suicide," Pappu Yadav told reporters.

"I want a CBI inquiry in the matter. Sushant was a workaholic and good man, not the kind of person that would commit suicide. He rose from the bottom. Made Bihar proud. Now the state of Bihar is in mourning," he added. Yadav even went on to claim that it could be a case of homicide.

Actor Sushant allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said. "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday," Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway. Several Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons and politicians from across the board expressed their shock and grief over Rajput's demise.

As per latest information, a postmortem of the body has been conducted but the report will be released today at 10 am. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine court finds news site chief Maria Ressa guilty of libel

The head of a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of libel by a Manila court, in what is being seen as a blow to media freedom in the count...

Equity indices tumble 1 pc amid fear of second wave of COVID-19 cases

Equity benchmark indices dived during early hours on Monday tracking weak Asian markets as fear of the second wave of COVID-19 related cases in China sparked worries among investors that it will delay the economic recovery. At 1015 am, the ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil fall as second wave fears grow

Asian shares stumbled on Monday and oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing sent investors scurrying for safe-havens while underwhelming data from China further weighed on sentiment. MSCIs broadest ...

Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,135 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.It is the second time in five days that no cases were reported and marked 21 days without a local transmis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020