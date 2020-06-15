Migrant woman gives birth on way home

Migrant woman gives birth on way homePTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-06-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 10:37 IST
A migrant woman gave birth to a boy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district when she was on her way from Himachal Pradesh to her native place with her husband, an official said
The woman was travelling with her husband on a truck to Badaun district when she complained to labour pain on the Khatima-Panipat highway near Miranpur town on Sunday evening, according to the official
Jansath primary health centre incharge Ashok Kumar said Arti was rushed to the centre where she gave birth to the child. PTI CORRHMB