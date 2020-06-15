Migrant woman gives birth on way home

A migrant woman gave birth to a boy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district when she was on her way from Himachal Pradesh to her native place with her husband, an official said

The woman was travelling with her husband on a truck to Badaun district when she complained to labour pain on the Khatima-Panipat highway near Miranpur town on Sunday evening, according to the official

Jansath primary health centre incharge Ashok Kumar said Arti was rushed to the centre where she gave birth to the child. PTI CORRHMB