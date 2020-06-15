Nursery owner bears losses of Rs 3 lakh in Moradabad due to lockdown

Due to the lockdown, plants kept at a nursery in Moradabad have withered, leading to an estimated loss of Rs 3 lakh. The nursery owner said he expected the business to increase after government-imposed relaxations in COVID-19-induced lockdown.

"Ever since the lockdown took place, sales have been negligible and the few people who are coming are buying only the plants of Giloy, Tulsi, Aloe Vera. The rest of the plants are being purchased by very few people. All the plants have been damaged, there is a loss of 2-3 lakh rupees," he said. He said the seasonal plants which are prepared after months of hard work have also dried up due to lockdown while there is a high demand for medicinal plants.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered phased 'unlocking' of activities outside containment zones. (ANI)