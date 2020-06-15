Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Jitendra Singh lauds DARPG for reaching 1 lakh COVID-19 public grievances

He said that the “Leadership of PM Modi has inspired Government to put in a lot of effort to addressing Grievances of Common Man”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 17:15 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh lauds DARPG for reaching 1 lakh COVID-19 public grievances
The Feedback Call Centres would seek feedback from individual citizens on citizen satisfaction on 1.28 lac COVID-19 Public Grievances that have been filed on CPGRAMS for the period 30/3/2020 to 30/5/2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@DARPG_GoI)

Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the "Feedback Call Centres on Public Grievances" and interacted live with citizens whose grievances have been successfully redressed on the COVID-19 National Monitor for Public Grievances. Dr Jitendra Singh complemented DARPG on reaching the milestone of redressing One Lakh COVID-19 Public Grievances so far.

He said that the "Leadership of PM Modi has inspired Government to put in a lot of effort to addressing Grievances of Common Man".

This is the first time that a Senior Minister of Government has interacted live with Citizens who had filed grievances during COVID-19 and also paved way for other Ministries to take up citizen grievances in an effective manner along with a feedback mechanism.

The DARPG has in collaboration with BSNL operationalized Feed Back Call Centers in Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ajmer, Guntur, Coimbatore and Guntakal with 1406 call centre operators.

The Feedback Call Centres would seek feedback from individual citizens on citizen satisfaction on 1.28 lac COVID-19 Public Grievances that have been filed on CPGRAMS for the period 30/3/2020 to 30/5/2020. Necessary training on the feedback questionnaires to call centre operators has been completed on June 9-10, 2020. Feedback call-centres would operate in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese and Rajasthani.

On this occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh interacted with 4 citizens whose grievances were redressed on the COVID-19 National Monitor within a period of 3 days. Amongst the citizens who interacted with Dr Jitendra Singh were (a) Smt. Renuka V.Parasappagol resident of Bijapur, Karnataka whose grievance of a refund from Canara Bank was redressed by Department of Financial Services (b) Shri GordhanbhaiJethabhai Patel resident of Vadodara Gujarat whose grievance of a refund of mature MIS investment was redressed by Department of Posts (c) Shri Lakshminarayanan resident of Delhi whose grievance for treatment of his daughter with HCQ was redressed by the AIIMS and (d) Shri Mrithinjayan resident of Chennai, Tamil Nadu whose grievance of accepting monthly instalments of deposits was approved by the Department of Posts. The citizens informed Dr Jitendra Singh that they had learnt of the COVID-19 National Monitor for Public Grievances from his tweets and statements, and thanked the Government for timely redressal of their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said that in Modi 2.0, CPGRAMS has witnessed radical reforms and transformational governance resulting in a comprehensive overhaul of grievance redressal in India. Amongst the steps taken were the implementation of CPGRAMS Reforms in top 20 Grievance receiving Ministries/ Departments delineating last-mile grievance officers, Integration of State/ Union Territories Grievance Portals with CPGRAMS and Feedback Call Centres. He said that COVID 19 pandemics has created a world of digital opportunities to empower India's citizens and DARPG must make best use of the crisis led reforms in coming days. Dr Jitendra Singh said DARPG should bring out a compendium of success stories on successfully redressed Public Grievances which may be disseminated for restoring confidence in Citizens that the Government is sensitive to their issues.

The launch function was attended by Dr K. Shivaji Secretary DARPG, V.Srinivas, Additional Secretary DARPG, Shri P.K.Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director BSNL, Smt. Jaya Dubey Joint Secretary DARPG and senior officials of AIIMS, Posts, DARPG and BSNL, along with 1500 Call Centre operators of BSNL and citizens whose grievances were successfully redressed.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO launches multi-location online claim settlement facility

Taking a big leap towards ensuring uniform standards of service delivery across the country and optimum utilisation of its workforce during COVID-19 Pandemic, EPFO has recently launched a multi-location claim settlement facility. This facil...

COVID-19 positive TRS MLA in home quarantine

A ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has gone into home quarantine, official sources said here on Monday. The MLA, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital afterhe tested positiv...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday, army officials said. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 2.30 pm.The Indian Army is retaliating befitting...

Hundreds gather in Hong Kong to remember protester who fell to his death

Hundreds of Hong Kong people dressed in black and wearing white ribbons gathered on Monday to remember the day last year when a 35-year-old man fell to his death from a shopping mall after unfurling banners against a now-withdrawn extraditi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020